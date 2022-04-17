  • Menu
MCT organises special drive to clean temple city

Health Officer Harikrishna monitoring the special cleaning drive in Tirupati on Saturday.
Highlights

Following the Commissioner Anupama Anjali’s directions, the sanitary staff of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) organised a special drive for cleaning the temple city.

Tirupati: Following the Commissioner Anupama Anjali's directions, the sanitary staff of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) organised a special drive for cleaning the temple city.

The sanitary teams plunged into action from Friday and cleared the garbage at Prakasam Road, Gandhi Road, Railway Station, surroundings of Group Theaters, Tilak Road and Kapila Theertham Road till Saturday. Health Officer ER Harikrishna monitored the works and instructed the staff to keep the city clean.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the sanitary teams under the supervision of inspectors Chenchaiah and Sumathi worked continuous entire night for cleaning the main parts in the city. He also said the drive was conducted at the behest of Commissioner who is keen on Swachh Sarvekshan to keep the city on top in the country.

