MCT to provide all facilities for Ramzan prayers: Mayor Sirisha

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha assured the Muslim elders that the MCT will provide all the necessary requirements at Idgah maidan for Ramadan prayers. The elders from Muslim community met Mayor at her chamber in Municipal Office on Wednesday seeking to provide necessary facilities at Idgah maidan near SV University for Ramadan prayers to be held in May first week.

They also said this is the first open and mass Ramadan prayers after Covid-19 pandemic. As the ground was in shambles due to heavy rains caused last year, they requested her to make all the necessary arrangements for Ramadan prayers at Idgah grounds.

After extending advanced Ramzan greetings to the Muslim elders, Mayor assured that the Municipality will provide tents, mike sets, drinking water at Idgah grounds and said within 10 days all the arrangements will be made at the grounds for prayers.

Corporator SK Babu, Co-option member Khadar Bhasha, leaders Shaik Imran Bhasha, Raffi, Malik, Chand Bhasha, Ismail, Moula and Tulasi Yadav were present.