MCT to serve notice for demolition of fire devastated building

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) decided to demolish the five-storeyed building in which a major fire took place here on Friday burning down the entire stock of materials in the photo frame and laminations mega store-cum-retail shop. The decision was taken based on the report submitted by the Corporation fire department after inspection on Saturday. Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said district fire officer Srinivasa Rao and Fire officer Srinatha Reddy inspected the mega store to assess the extent of damage the building suffered in the devastating fire and its safety to continue.



In the report submitted, the fire team observed that the building was not safe as the fire damaged the entire building complex beyond any repairs and has to be demolished immediately keeping in view public safety. Accordingly, the Commissioner said the corporation will serve a notice on Monday for taking up the demolition of building located in the busy commercial and crowded area due to constant flow of pilgrims visiting Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple which is nearby.

She said with police help the building area was cordoned off restricting public movement in the vicinity. Meanwhile, the busy Sannidhi street and Govindaraja North Nada (where the burnt down shop is located) streets wore a deserted look with the public movement barred and all the shops remain closed for the second day.

An eerie silence prevailed in the two streets Sannidhi street and GN Mada street which always remained crowded and noisy from morning to late evening with pilgrims and hectoring hawkers and busy shops selling photo frames, laminated images of Hindu God’s Goddess, bronze, copper items and gift articles.

The pilgrims were diverted through South Mada Street to reach the temple for darshan while the residents also entering from the other end of the streets to access their homes. Power supply was also not restored to the residents and shops in the vicinity as the power lines simply melted in the inferno.

The debris, the discarded materials, dismantled pandals, the waste and trash still remaining on the streets still remaining uncleared coupled with the charred buildings remaining mute witness while the police barricade with red warning board hanging in the middle cautioning public against venturing into the area remind scary devastating blaze, just a day before.