MEETING ON SECURITY AUDIT conducted

Tirumala: A high-level meeting on Security Audit was held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by top officials from the Police, TTD and other security forces, was led by DIG (Anantapur Range) Dr Shemushi where she discussed the proposed comprehensive security audit and few proposals which were already implemented in Tirumala.

In the meeting, the DIG said the security audit is intended to enhance the overall security setup at the Tirumala temple especially in view of the recent terror strikes in Pahalgam. She said, the motto is to further strengthen security arrangements at the Tirumala temple. With seamless co-ordination, we should safeguard the sentiments of the devotees which should be the goal of this meeting, she asserted.

Among other officers, Dr Garud Sumit Sunil-SP Grey Hounds (Commander), Arif Hafeez-SP ISW, Vivek Anand-DFO Tirupati and many other top brass officials from different security agencies, and other departments were also present.