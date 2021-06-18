Mention reason for death in certificates: CPI leaders in Tirupati

Tirupati : The CPI leaders on Thursday demanded the officials to include the word 'death due to corona' in the death certificates of those, who died of infection as it helps the bereaved families in getting assure benefits from the government.

The CPI leaders staged a dharna at RDO office on Thursday and raised the slogans against the government and submitted a memorandum to RDO Kanaka Narasareddy in this regard. The RDO after going through their representation, assured them to provide death certificate by including the reason for death here onwards.

Speaking to media at the RDO office, CPI district secretary Ramanaidu demanded the government to take measures for welfare of those families who lost their beloved ones due to infection.

He expressed happiness over the positive response of RDO and stated that they will file a Public Interest litigation (PIL) in High Court if the officials failed in fulfilling their promise.

CPI district working committee members Chinnam Penchalaiah, P Murali, B Nadiya, city leaders K Radhakrishna, KY Raja, M Ramkrishna and others were present.