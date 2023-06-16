Minister K V Ushasri Charan asks officials to supply nutritious diet to pregnant women

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Women and Child Welfare Minister K V Ushasri Charan on Thursday directed the officials to supply nutritious diet, eggs, chikki, milk, rice and others to the pregnant women without fail.

Inspecting several Anganwadi centres in Yemmiganur town in Kurnool district, the minister enquired about the nutritious diet being supplied to the children and to the pregnant women as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the staff at the Anganwadi centre to monitor the personal growth and mental condition of children also.

She also directed the Anganwadi teachers to teach words and rhymes to the children. She also personally inspected the weight of two children in the Anganwadi centre. After learning about the underweight, she ordered the officials to examine the reasons for weight loss and take necessary steps accordingly.

She instructed the officials and Anganwadi teachers to regularly monitor the weight and height of children. If any of the children found underweight and height, then the officials need to pay special attention on their growth, she pointed out. The minister also directed the concerned officials to regularly pay visits to Anganwadi centres to know the stock of situation. She also directed the officials to initiate stringent action on the negligent officials. She later inspected the stock register and students’ attendance register.

After inspecting the Anganwadi centers, the Minister fed the children besides tasting the diet. The anganwadi teachers are strictly ordered to keep the centers and the surroundings neat and clean. ICDS Project Director Uma Maheshwaramma, CDPO Safar Nisha Beum, Municipal Chairman Dr Raghu, Vice-Chairman Nazeer Ahmed and staff accompanied the Minister while inspecting the Anganwadi centers.