MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy claims all sections are happy in Naidu’s rule

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has said that all sections of people, especially farming community, are feeling safe and happy during the rule of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

On the occasion of Kanuma festival, the MLA participated in ‘Poleramma Pongallu’, a traditional programme organised at Venkatanarayanapuram village of Vidavaluru mandal on Wednesday.

Latter addressing reporters, MLA Prashanthi Reddy claimed that despite facing severe financial crisis, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is committed to fulfil all the assurances given to people during 2024 electioneering in a phased manner. Explaining several developmental programmes and welfare schemes being taken up in Kovur constituency, she said that by next year the government will complete all pending issues.

The MLA lauded that fishermen community in the constituency played a crucial role for her victory in 2024 elections and assured them that she will try to solve their problems by bringing them to the government’s notice very soon. Vidavaluru mandal TDP leaders Bejawada Vamsikrishna Reddy, Avula Vasu and others were present.