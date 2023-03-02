MLC elections unlikely to be a cakewalk for YSRCP

The MLC elections scheduled to be held on March 13 have generated much heat in the ruling party. Though the leaders maintain that their candidates are going to win the elections, they are facing a tough fight from the PDF and APTF candidates, with which it appears to be certainly not a cakewalk for the YSRCP. Ahead of the general elections to be held around this time next year, winning these elections becomes necessary for all parties and for the ruling party it is a do or die situation.





The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) has a solid vote bank in both graduates and teachers constituencies of Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor. PDF candidates have been elected in both the constituencies at least for the last four times.





For the first time, ruling YSRCP has been contesting from both the seats while TDP extended its support to APTF teachers' candidate but fielded its own candidate for graduates' seat. PDF candidates are contesting for both the seats while BJP is contesting from graduates seat only. The stand of Jana Sena Party was not clear yet.





Though there are eight candidates with majority of them are independents remaining in the contest from teachers' seat after the withdrawal of candidatures it appears that there will be a triangular contest with YSRCP, PDF and APTF are the main contenders. However, for graduates seat out of 22 candidates, the main contest may be among YSRCP, TDP, PDF and BJP.





The PDF was pushed into a tight corner this time by the ruling party. The YSRCP has already plunged into operational mode and is making a hectic campaign. The opposition parties also campaigning intensely and were alleging that the YSRCP has been spending crores of rupees and making the election a costly affair in its bid to win the seat at any cost.





There were reports that YSRCP has been trying to bring the voters who are working at other places by booking even flight tickets or AC bus tickets. Still, the PDF is exuding confidence that it will win the teachers' seat. The anti-government sentiment among the teaching community will make their candidates win easy, they believe. In the same breath, they think that the unemployed graduates who are up in arms against the government are expected not to vote for YSRCP.





Despite having some edge, the winning chances of PDF may be dented to some extent by the APTF also which may take away its votes in addition to that of TDP supporters. Significantly, last time APTF has not fielded its candidate. With all these, the MLC elections assume much significance and several developments could be seen in the next two weeks.



