MLC poll campaign reaches feverish pitch

Tirupati: With only two weeks left for MLC elections, which is scheduled on March 13, the campaign reached the high pitch. The YSRCP, which made a stunning victory in Panchayat and Local bodies elections after its thumping victory in the Assembly elections, proving that its hold on the electorate remained intact, now making a determined bid to repeat the same performance in the MLC elections also.





On Sunday, the party held a meeting of its ministers, MPs, MLAs from the erstwhile Chittoor district leaders to discuss the final strategy to win both the Teachers and Graduates constituencies of East Rayalaseema comprising Chittoor, Nellore and Ongole (Prakasam) districts. Presiding over the meeting, YSRCP Regional Coordinator and MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy urged the ministers, MPs and MLA to work together and gear up the party machinery to intensify the campaign from mandal-level and see every vote polled in favour of the party to win both the Graduate and Techers MLC seats.





Seeking them not show any laxity in the campaign, he wanted the legislators not to rest till the party emerges victorious in the elections.





He said people are no more ready to believe the opposition parties false propaganda against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is sure to be CM again in the 2024 election also. Party senior leader and Minister for Power, Forests and Mines Peddireddi said no chief minister in the country implemented so many welfare programmes for the people like Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy but the opposition parties are blind to see the YSRCP government fulfilling all its promises mentioned in its manifesto. Exuding confidence that the party candidates will win in the election, he wanted the peoples' representatives to strive with an aim of securing a huge majority. Party candidates P Syamprasad Reddy (Graduates), Chandrasekhar (Teachers), Tirupati district YSRCP president Ram Kumar Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Tourism Minister R K Roja, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu, MPs M Gurumurthy (Tirupati), Reddappa (Chittoor), MLAs and others were present.



