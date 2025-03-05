Municipal Commissioner inspects master plan roads

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Tuesday directed the town planning officials to check the parking of the vehicles on the roads hindering traffic.

The Commissioner along with town planning and corporators on Tuesday inspected the master plan roads in the 45th and 35th wards from where many complaints were received from the residents on the parking of the vehicles causing inconvenience.

Under the master plan, many roads were widened including Bhavani Nagar, Nawabpet, court road, Korlagunta road, Khadi Colony etc. much to the delight of the people but their happiness was found to be short lived as the widened roads were used as a parking lot by the commercial vehicle owners including goods, vans and tourist cabs. With the widened roads becoming a parking area, the residents expressed their concern while the vehicle riders also complained.

Against this backdrop, the Commissioner inspected some of the master plan roads where she found that the roads turned into parking areas.

She directed the town planning officials to take immediate steps to remove the vehicles and also strict measures to prevent the roads being used as parking areas.

The Municipal Commissioner also instructed the health department to take up the cleaning and desilting of the drains to prevent the drainwater from flowing on the roads. In the Praja Phiryadula Vedika (Grievance Day conducted every Monday) many complaints were received on the overflowing of drainwater on to the roads causing lot of inconvenience to the people. Mourya said in many localities people were still dumping the waste in drains blocking the flow of water. The municipal officials should create awareness against dumping garbage in the drains. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, DEs Madhu, Ramana, Shilpa, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Ravi, ACP Murthy, surveyor Koteswar Rao and sanitary supervisor Chenchai were present.