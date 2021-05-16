Municipal Corporation of Tirupati gears up for second dose of Covaxin on May 18-19

Tirupati: Much to the relief of those waiting for the second dose of Covaxin in the pilgrim city, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is gearing up for vaccination to be held for two days in the city as part of statewide exercise on May 18-19. Covaxin second dose vaccination will be held in five centres including Corporation's three vaccination centres – MGM School in Bairagi Patteda, Indira Maidanam (TUDA grounds) and Nehru Municipal School and two more centres in SVIMS Clinic and TTD Central hospital, KT Road in the city.

Municipal Cmmissioner P S Girisha inspected the five centres where the Covaxin second dose vaccination will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday and also held a meeting with the Corporation officials on the smooth conduct of vaccination here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Girisha said on the first day those who availed first dose of Covaxin in the Corporation's Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) while on the second day those who got their first jab at private hospital will be administered the second dose of vaccine.

The list of those requiring the second dose of vaccination has been prepared by the corporation health department based on which the staff contacting the persons over phone requesting them to get the second dose and a token also being issued to them in advance through ward volunteers and corporation health staff, he explained.