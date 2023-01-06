Muniratnam Birth Anniversary: 150 RASS SHG women members donate blood

Tirupati: City-based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) founder general secretary late Dr Gutta Muniratnam's 87th birth anniversary was celebrated at its head office `Seva Nilayam' here on Friday.

Marking the occasion, a blood donation camp, distribution of sewing machines and food grains to the poor were distributed while an eye camp in association with Arvind Eye Hospital was held at Karakambadi village. In the blood donation camp, 150 women members of RASS SHG donated blood to SVRR blood bank.

RASS general secretary S Venkataratnam, joint secretary Dr Mamatha, project directors V Nagaraju, Nandini, Nagamani, Kavitha, members and others paid floral tributes to the statue of Muniratnam and later held a commemorative meeting in Seva Nilayam. Addressing the gathering, Venkataratnam recalled the outstanding services of Muniratnam, who he said as its founder general secretary built it brick by brick to grow as a national level NGOs winning countless awards for its remarkable services to women, aged, differently abled and children.

He urged the RASS functionaries, members and volunteers to rededicate themselves for the continuation of service activities for the less privileged and needy poor with the same tempo Muniratnam was carried till his last breath.