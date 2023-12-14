Muthukuru: Previous govt confined to foundations only says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Muthukuru (Nellore district) : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that previous TDP government has no clarity in development of the district as it has washed off hands by just laying foundation stones.

On Wednesday, he inaugurated Rs 5.71 crore worth developmental works like cement roads, drains, drinking water schemes and mineral water plant in Brahmadevam, Vedicherla Mitra, Govinda Reddy Palem, Guravaiah Sala, Rangacharyula Kandrika and Lingayapalem villages. Later, he inaugurated 500 metric tonnes capacity multi-purpose agriculture godown at Pottempadu village of Muthukuru mandal.

Minister Govardhan Reddy pointed out that at the time of 2019 elections, TDP laid foundations for various development works worth crores of rupees to draw public attention. After the YSRCP came to power in the elections, it has initiated several developmental activities as assured by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during 2019 electioneering and completed all the projects despite serious financial crisis, he said.

Describing distribution of assigned hands as a historical event, the Minister stated that no Chief Minister dared to take such a remarkable decision earlier, as it was worth hundreds of crores of rupees. He assured that the government will definitely pay compensation to the farmers for crop loss, soon after enumeration completed.

Minister Kakani distributed seeds and cattle fodder to farmers and essential commodities to flood victims. MPDO Prathyusha, Tahsildar Balakrishna Reddy and others were present.