Naidu murdered democracy: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Strongly condemning the violent incidents witnessed during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Punganur, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy observed that the former CM murdered democracy and said he was solely responsible for the attack on police and burning of vehicles.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the Government hospital here on Saturday and interacted with the injured police personnel undergoing treatment in the hospital and assured them of all support for their speedy recovery.

Speaking to media, Narayana Swamy said the doctors and the para medical staff were doing laudable service for the injured police and feared that Naidu would not spare even the doctors in the next phase for providing treatment to the injured policemen. He reiterated that the TDP would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming elections. APSRTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy was present.