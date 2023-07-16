  • Menu
National meet on psychology to be held on July 27-28

Tirupati: A two-day first International conference and workshop on psychology to be hosted by the World Congress of Psychologists (WCOP), will be held at Padmashali Bhavan in Tiruchanur on July 27 and 28. About 200 delegates, who are practicing psychologists, psychology professors, vice-chancellors of universities, research scholars and educationists from various countries, are expected to attend the event. Prof BG Reddy, founder-president of WCOP, said the theme of the conference is ‘Building competent Youth for a Powerful India and World – a Psychological Perspective’. Prof Girishwar Misra, former Vice-Chancellor of MGAHV University and chief patron of WCOP will deliver the keynote address. For registration, membership and information, one may contact Prof BG Reddy at 9573329039. The last date to submit research papers and registration is July 25.

