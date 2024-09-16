Natural farming gains momentum in Tirupati district

Tirupati: Tirupati district has been witnessing a significant shift in farming practices, with an increasing number of farmers transitioning to natural farming. This non-conventional method, which focuses on reducing chemical use, is gaining traction due to its economic and environmental advantages.

The State government’s Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has been at the forefront in promoting natural farming under the AP Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model, offering support to farmers interested in adopting this sustainable approach.

In line with the state's vision to expand the programme to all villages, RySS has been taking strategic steps to make AP a chemical-free State. Currently, the APCNF programme is active in 4 to 8 villages per mandal, with the goal of covering all the villages soon.

The APCNF programme has garnered international attention, with various countries studying its implementation. A 9-member Mexican delegation, led by Díaz Maria Natividad, Area Director in the Mexican government, arrived in AP for a seven-day visit to observe the APCNF model. Their visit began with an orientation programme in Tirupati, followed by field visits to natural farming sites.

During the orientation session, RySS Executive Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar addressed the Mexican delegation, emphasising the State government's commitment to expanding the APCNF programme. He explained the geographic conditions, cropping patterns and water availability in the State. Kumar highlighted the multiple benefits of natural farming, including increased income for farmers and reduced cultivation costs and described the APCNF as a holistic approach that integrates sunlight, air, water, plants, soil and microbes.

Representing Now Partners, an international philanthropic organisation, Silva De Andrade Leonardo expressed enthusiasm for the global expansion of the APCNF model. He noted that RySS has already introduced the model in Zambia, with plans to extend it to more countries soon.

The Mexican delegation, composed of agriculture researchers, civil society representatives, technicians and farmers, explored various aspects of the APCNF model. They visited a photo exhibition organised by RySS, showcasing the resilience of natural farming crops, farmer-scientist collaborations and the nine universal principles of natural farming. The team also participated in method demonstrations of Beejamrutham, Ghana jeevamrutham, Drava jeevamrutham and seed palletisation at D Ayyappa Naidu’s field in Vemuru village.

Later, at C Ramapuram village, the delegation interacted with Self Help Group (SHG) members and Village Organisation (VO) office bearers to understand the role of women collectives in promoting natural farming. They also visited natural farming fields and 365-day kitchen gardens in the village.

Senior officials from RySS, including Chandrasekhar, Smitha, Lakshma Naik, Sudhakar and Dr Sandeep, as well as the District Project Manager of APCNF, Tirupati, Shanmugam and farmer-scientists were present during the delegation’s visit.

The Mexican delegation included notable figures such as Ramírez Pardo Érica Soemi, Director of Communications, Elizondo Nilda Cecilia, Researcher and HLPE–CFS member, Lopez Merlín David, Researcher from the National Council for Science and Technology and others from the National Association of Marketing Companies of Rural Producers.