NDA leaders to seek probe into TTD decisions in last 5 years

Tirupati : Tirupati parliamentary constituency-level coordination meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance was held at a private hotel here on Friday and decided to focus on various local issues during the campaign including the

alleged misuse of funds and the decisions taken by the TTD trust board in the last five years. They want to order a probe soon after coming to power on the activities in TTD during the YSRCP regime along with the TDR bonds controversy.

Attended by the presidents of parliamentary parties of NDA, BJP MP candidate V Varaprasad, Assembly candidates of Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu Arani Srinivasulu, B Sudheer Reddy and K Adimulam and others, the meeting discussed at length the strategies for the ensuing general elections.

The deliberations were held on election preparedness including voter list verification, enrolment of new voters and voters residing in other areas, booth agents among other aspects. The leaders have also finalised the programmes for conducting public meetings, canvassing in the social media by the MP and MLA candidates.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, TDP parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav said that they have discussed the failures of the YSRCP government as the people were not happy during the last five years due to his policies, negative attitude and lack of experience.

The meeting chalked out strategies on how to work together in every constituency as the elections are less than 40 days away. They wanted to expose how the ruling party’s alleged involvement in the temples administration across the district and looted the temple funds.

In TTD, various civil works have been allotted according to the whims and fancies of the officers and trust board which was not seen before. The meeting also demanded to immediately replace TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. A thorough enquiry will also be conducted on the issue of TDR bonds in Tirupati and also at various places in the state. The NDA will expose how the ruling party leaders have been involved in sand scams.

They resolved to work in coordination in their bid to defeat the YSRCP and reinstating the NDA government in the state. Jana Sena Party president of combined Chittoor district Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad,

BJP parliamentary president Dr Chandrappa, other leaders, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Koduru Balasubramanyam and others attended the meeting while. TDP Tirupati constituency incharge and former MLA M Sugunamma was conspicuous with her absence.