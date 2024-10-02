Nellore District: People express concern over lack of security at prominent temples

Nellore: With series of thefts and burglary attempts reported of late in Nellore district, local people have expressed concern over lack of security at the temples.

There are 1000 plus temples with antique idols in the district. In the earlier thefts at five temples in the district expose how poor the security at these shrines is. It may recalled that earlier burglars decamped with total Rs 15 crore worth jewelry including Panchaloha idols from Kodandarama Swamy temple in Pothireddypalem village in Kovuru mandal and Prasananna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Gudur.

Miscreants made an unsuccessful effort to commit theft at Chandramouleswara swamy temple at Chiramana village in AS Pet mandal.

Then, police suspected the role of Bengaluru-based gang which has wide network spread over various States and having links with local thieves involved in temple thefts in the district.

However, police officials maintained that it is responsibility of temple authorities to arrange adequate security.

They said the police department was ready to provide home guards if temple authorities are ready to pay their salaries.

According to the endowments officials, temples that come under 6-A, category with an annual income of Rs 1 crore or above can have their own security arrangements. Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Rapuru mandal, Kamakshi Tai Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Jonnavada village of Butchireddy palem mandal and Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Nellore city come under this category. Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple located at Ranganayakula Peta in the city is having only one constable and his salary is paid by the temple authorities.

Temples having an income of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and those falling under the category of 6-B and 6-C cannot afford to have their own security setup. “Arranging security at temples is the primary responsibility of temple administrations because they would manage the financial matters. The Endowments department is only the supervising authority,” an official of the Endowments department told The Hans India. According to official sources, there are about 1,600 temples in the district, of which 85 per cent are ancient. Some of these are 700 years or more old constructed by Cholas, Pandyas, Mouryas, Vijayanagar and Reddy Kings.

Besides, Panchaloha idols worth lakhs of rupees in 6-B and 6- C temples located in the villages lack proper security arrangements.

Kodandarama Swamy temple at Butchireddy Palem, Venugopala Swamy temple at Krishnapatnam village in Muthukuru mandal, Vedadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Devera Palem village in Nellore Rural mandal and Someswara Swamy temple at Somasila village in Atmakuru mandal are among 1,000 odd temples which have antique idols.

Archaka Samakhya Nellore district president Parankusam Prasadacharyulu said it is unfortunate that neither the endowments department nor temple administration is concerned on the vital issue

of temple security.