Nellore: Ensure success of CM programme

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to make Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s programme a big success, which is scheduled on February 15 in Kandukur town.

The Collector along with SP G Krishnakanth inspected the ongoing helipad arrangements at TRR Government Degree College in Kandukur town.

The Collector detailed that the Chief Minister starts at around 11 am on February 15 from his residence and arrives at TRR Degree College at 11.45 am and will meet local leaders. Later, he will reach Dubagunta village by road, will inaugurate Dubagunta Material Recovery Facility Centre and later will participate in sanitation programme along with the villagers.

The CM will participate in face-to-face programme with the public for one hour between 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm and will leave for Tadepalle by 3.25 pm.

Kandukuru Sub-Collector T Puja, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao and others were present.