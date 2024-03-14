Live
Nellore: Governor S Abdul Nazeer distributes Rs 5.21 cr loans to beneficiaries
Nellore : As part of his one-day tour in Nellore district, Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy participated in the inauguration of PM Suraj National Portal programme organised at Sri Venkateswara Kasturba Kala Kshetram here on Wednesday. The Governor has distributed loans worth Rs 5.21 crore and kits under National Schedule Finance and Development Corporation and National Safai Karmacharis Finance and Development Corporation and IIE kits to the beneficiaries. Later, he visited stalls arranged in the premises of the Kala
Kshetram. Earlier, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and district Collector M Harinarayanan gave a warm welcome to the Governor at police parade grounds.
SP Dr K Tirumaleswar Reddy, Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan, Social Welfare Director Vijaya Krishnan and others were present.