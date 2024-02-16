Nellore: People are waiting to depose YSRCP from power says Daggubati Purandeswari

Nellore : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that people are waiting for an opportunity to depose YSRCP from power in the ensuing elections.

Speaking with the media after participating in the party cadre meeting here on Thursday, she pointed out that all sections of people in the State were feeling insecure of their lives following the destructive rule of the YSRCP government. Alleging that YSRCP was responsible for looting public money in the mask of power, she claimed that following a complaint lodged by her party over illegal digging and transportation of sand, National Green Tribunal (NGT) launched enquiry into the issue, which is under progress.

The BJP State president said that during the enquiry of the Central Committee, it was proved that the State government misused funds related to Ministry of Rural Development by diverting them for other purposes. She said that the Central government asked AP State to submit Utilisation Certificate over the issue.

Purandeswari ignored to comment to the reporters’ question over electoral alliance with TDP and said that it will be decided by party high command. She said her party is strengthening the cadre from village level in view of 2024 elections. As part of this initiative, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Sivaraj Singh coming to Nellore on February 22 to participate in cluster meeting.

Replying to a question from where and to which post she would be contesting in the ensuing elections, the BJP leader said that she is prepared to contest from anywhere in the State, either for MLA or MP as proposed by the party high command.