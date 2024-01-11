Nellore: People want TDP to come to power in 2024 said Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore : TDP nominee for Nellore rural constituency Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that people are wishing TDP to establish power in 2024 elections as they vexed with the anti-people policies being implemented by the ruling YSRCP.

On Wednesday, he invited several students and youth of Nellore rural constituency in the party. Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that all sections in the State were feeling in secure of their lives during the last five years’ rule of YSRCP. He said in this critical situation it is inevitable for Chandrababu Naidu to become the CM in the interest of protecting the State and its people from the YSRCP’s anarchic rule. He assured that he will address the problems of people in Nellore rural constituency if they vote for him in 2024 elections. TDP cluster in-charge U Surendra Babu, party leaders Krishna Reddy, Harish Reddy, Chennuru Karthik and others were present.