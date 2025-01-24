  • Menu
NGOs should take up road safety awareness: MLA Arani

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu called on NGOs to play an active role in creating awareness among the public on road safety. Keeping in view of more number of accidents that are taking place, resulting in multiple fatalities and leaving many others injured, he urged NGOs to involve in taking up road safety campaigns. The MLA addressing a programme in which social service activist Arcot Krishna Prasad and others donated wall posters, banners and other materials to create awareness on road safety.

Later, road safety NGO district president Arcot Krishna Prasad stated that on an average, one lakh people are dying and four lakh people are getting injured due to lack of awareness.

NGaO members Raja Royal, Gopi Royal, Shanti, Sai, Vinay, Ramana and others present.

