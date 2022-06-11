Nine-day Brahmotsavams begin with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta, 23 km from here, commenced with Dhwajarohanam in the auspicious Karkataka Lagnam between 10 am and 10.20 am on Friday.

Later Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to utsava deities of Sri Bhu Sameta Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy. As part of the Brahmotsavams, Vahana Sevas will be held in which the processional deities will be taken out daily in a procession in the morning and evening during the nine days.

The important days of the annual Brahmotsavams include Kalyanotsavam on June 13, Garuda Vahanam on June 14, Rathotsavam on June 17, Chakrasnanam and Dhwaja Avarohanam, marking the conclusion of Brahmotsavam on June 18.

Temple superintendent Srivani, inspector Siva Kumar, Kanakanabhattar Suryakumaracharyulu and devotees were also present.