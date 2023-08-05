No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates

Chittoor: Inhumanly, the culprits were resorted to attack the police with beer bottles, sticks and stones at Punganur disastrous incident where where 63 police men were seriously injured regretted R.S.Ammi Reddy, Ananthapur DIG .

So far 40 cases have been registered against the offenders asserting that culprit would be left and police will resort to take stringent step in the regard he added. Speaking to media persons here he declared that it was a pre-planned conspiracy of the criminals to attack the duty police in the incident. Though the police were equipped with weapons, they never resorted for vengeance .

They maintained extreme restraint averting firing. Police are impartial and never allow the dominance of others . The police will teach a befitting lessons to such culprits the DIG cautioned. District SP Rishanth Reddy explained the miserable experiences of the unprecedented incident assuring all sorts of assistance for the injured police men .Earlier the DGP visited Government Hospital and offered Rs.10,000 each to the injured police personnel.