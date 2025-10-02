NSU pushes for healthy habits with awareness posters

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy released ‘Oil and sugar boards’ on Wednesday to promote healthy habits among students, faculty, and staff.

The posters, prepared by the University Health Centre, will be displayed across hostels, canteens, libraries, and classroom complexes. The initiative, in line with UGC guidelines, seeks to encourage nutritious food choices, reduce consumption of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks, and promote physical activity.

Marking National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, the university also organised a blood donation camp. Registrar KV Narayana Rao, Senior Medical Officer Dr B Baladattatreya, and other faculty members participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Prof A Sachindananda Murthy from the Department of Education assumed charge as incharge Controller of Examinations, succeeding Dr K Sambasiva Murthy, who retired on attaining superannuation.