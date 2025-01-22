One-Man Commission receives 405 representations in Chittoor

Chittoor: As many as 405 representations from various organisations were received by the One-Man Commission on SC Categorisation at a meeting held in Chittoor on Tuesday.

Leaders of various SC organisations from across the erstwhile Chittoor district, including Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Nagari, Palamaner, Chittoor, Kuppam, turned up in good number to express their views and submit representations in favour of and against SC Categorisation in the meeting chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

The State government has appointed the One-Man Commission to look into the sub-classification within Scheduled Caste.

Madiga leaders in their representations submitted to the Commission said that there are only 26% of Madiga employees (teachers) against 74% of Malas. There are 18% Madiga community people while the remaining 82% are Malas regarding non-teaching employees.

Similarly, in TTD there are 22% Madiga SC employees, while there are 78% Mala employees in various government departments. There are only 10% Madiga employees against 90% Mala employees in SVIMS, they said.

One Man Commission Mishra said the Commission had already visited many districts in the State and received petitions on SC categorisation.

After collecting details of employees, education, employment, housing, police and others in all the districts, the Commission will submit a report to the State government, as per Supreme Court guidelines. He wanted the petitioners to give correct and clear information.

District Collector Sumit Kumar said that two special programmes are being implemented to look into the problems of Scheduled Caste. The district vigilance committee will resolve issues including land, employment etc.

Regarding SC caste census, 4,000 objections were received. The Revenue and police responded to illegal occupation of SC lands and the district administration is implementing various schemes in a transparent manner for SCs development. Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu, Assistant Collector Hima Vamsi, Tirupati Joint Collector Subham Bansal, DRO Mohan Kumar, DFO Bharani, Additional SP Rajasekhar Raju, RDOs from Chittoor, Palamaner, Kuppam, Nagari Srinivasulu, Bhavani, Srinivasa Raju, Bhavani Sankari were present.