'One station One product' launched at Tirupati station

Tirupati: Tirupati Station in Guntakal division became the first Station over South Central Railways for the implementation of "One Station One Product" concept. Being a first-time initiative, the station was identified to implement the pilot project for a duration of 15 days starting from Friday. The project was formally launched by Guntakal senior divisional commercial manager B Prasanth Kumar, who opened the stalls on Friday at the main concourse of the station for enhanced visibility. Station director K Satyanarayana and station manager Somasekhar were also present. The novel initiative of 'One station One Product' was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to make each railway station a promotional and sales hub for local products, thereby giving a major boost to livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/ handloom weavers and tribals. Under the pilot project, one station from each Zone was taken and Tirupati was chosen from SCR as it is the nearest alighting point to reach the world-famous Lord Balaji Temple and witnesses regular flow of rail passengers across all parts of the nation. As such, the station is well placed to promote local products to have national reach.

A huge response was seen for the initiative wherein multiple applications were received for participation in the pilot project from local persons, artisans and traders. Tirupati station was allotted for promoting kalamkari textiles, handicrafts and wood carvings. It facilitates the promotion and sales of indigenous local products both at the station and on trains. Stalls will be open round-the-clock during the entire period of the pilot project from March 25 to April 8.

On the occasion, SCR general manager Sanjeev Kishore complimented the officers and staff of Guntakal Division and commercial wing for implementing this novel initiative. He opined that the concept will provide a major fillip to the local artisans in displaying their products to the passengers coming from across the nation and will help expand the market for their goods.