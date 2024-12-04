Orientation programme for MBA students held at SVCE

Tirupati: The Department of Management Studies at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE) organised an orientation programme for senior MBA students and a Batch launch programme for Junior MBA students in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Limited on Tuesday.

Rasmi Mansukhani, CSR Project Manager, Walchand Plus and P Rama Krishna, Bajaj Finserv Representative, highlighted the significance of financial literacy and the interrelation between financial and technical activities in their address to the students. Principal Dr N Sudhakar Reddy expressed optimism about the programme’s benefits and announced plans for similar initiatives in the future.