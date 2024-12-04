Live
- Khanna recuses from hearing pleas against exclusion of CJI
- BRS conspiring to stop Musi rejuvenation: Bhatti
- Disability is merely a state of mind: Guv
- PM Modi gives top priority to Divyang welfare: BJP
- Pensions for disabled to be hiked: Seethakka
- New digital platform rolled out to bridge job-seeker, scout gap
- Vijayawada book festival from Jan 2
- TGIC’s assistive tech solutions empower the disabled
- East Godavari police recover 450 mobile phones
- iQOO 13 smartphone launched
Just In
Orientation programme for MBA students held at SVCE
Highlights
Tirupati: The Department of Management Studies at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE) organised an orientation programme for senior MBA...
Tirupati: The Department of Management Studies at Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE) organised an orientation programme for senior MBA students and a Batch launch programme for Junior MBA students in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Limited on Tuesday.
Rasmi Mansukhani, CSR Project Manager, Walchand Plus and P Rama Krishna, Bajaj Finserv Representative, highlighted the significance of financial literacy and the interrelation between financial and technical activities in their address to the students. Principal Dr N Sudhakar Reddy expressed optimism about the programme’s benefits and announced plans for similar initiatives in the future.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS