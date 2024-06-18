Our agenda is only development: MLA Arani

Tirupati: The NDA agenda is only development and not vindictive politics, stated city MLA Arani Srinivasulu. Along with City Mayor Dr R Sirisha, he performed bhumi puja for the construction of a culvert and an approach road at Pedda Kapu layout in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that former YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy wantedly prevented the construction of culvert as the residents of Pedda Kapu layout didn’t voted for him in 2019 election. The former MLA also didn’t take up the approach road linking Pedda Kapu layout with Tirumala bypass road, which is causing lot of inconvenience to the residents and others, he said, adding that he will never resort to such vindictive politics and only focus on development.

The MLA also alleged that Karunakar Reddy during his term as MLA harassed people, who refused to give him bribe and also those, who did not follow him. He informed that Kankanala Rajinikanth, Puligoru Murali and Samanchi Srinivas brought to his notice that former MLA Karunakar Reddy deliberately brought Pedda Kapu layout lands under 22A. The MLA assured the residents that he will take this issue to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for lifting 22A.