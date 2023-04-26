Over 1,000 special children, aged have darshan at Tirumala

Tirumala: The darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara, which remained a mirage all these years, to the 1,000 plus including hearing impaired, visually challenged, aged orphans etc. from Chennai city, at last got fulfilled on Tuesday, bringing cheers to them with the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.Thanks to the initiative of TTD Chennai Local Advisory Committee chief Sekhar Reddy, Rajasthan Youth Association and Chennai Food Bank, 1,008 children were provided darshan of Lord Venkateswara by the temple management which allowed them through the physically challenged and senior citizens darshan line, avoiding them waiting for



hours for darshan. Temple staff led by Deputy EO Lokanatham and VGO Bali Reddy ensured the required arrangements for the hearing impaired and visually challenged children to have a hassle-free darshan.

The 1,000 plus include 160 blind, 100 physically disabled, 108 elderly persons, 50 mentally retarded and remaining orphans.

Sky's the limit for the rejoice of these special devotees who were aged between 5 years and 70 years. They expressed immense pleasure over having darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

For a majority it was their maiden visit to the abode of Srivaru and they were thrilled with the darshan. They thanked the organisers and TTD for providing them a lifetime opportunity to have Lord Sri Venkateswara's divine darshan.