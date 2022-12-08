Palliative medicine helps improve quality of life of patients: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said palliative medicine is an approach that focuses on improving the quality of life of patients associated with life-threatening illness, especially those suffering from cancer, by imparting them training not only physically and psychosocially, but by spiritual means too.

He inaugurated a foundation course in palliative medicine (FCPM) organised by Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology of SVIMS in Tirupati on Wednesday. Speaking on the importance of palliative care, he said, "Even the near and dear of the patients will also be trained to overcome the trauma during this 10-day workshop."

It helps patients when the disease is in its last stages and could not be cured by providing soothing relief from pain which can also increase the life span for some more time. After taking over SVIMS, the TTD has been initiating steps to develop it with the highest standards. Towards this, the TTD has been helping the Institute in the construction of buildings to provide better quality services and to procure advanced medical equipment and machinery.

The EO felt that there is ample opportunity for palliative medicine in Tirupati and the patients can get palliative care with the help of BIRRD and SV Ayurvedic hospitals. He assured that the TTD will provide all resources for the maintenance of palliative medicine. Dharma Reddy further assured that the TTD will provide quality nutritious food to MBBS students of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW) also soon through its Annadanam Trust.

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that in view of the importance of palliative medicine especially to cancer patients who seek relief from the unbearable pain, SVIMS has been starting a palliative medicine course with the help of the State government and TTD.

SV Vedic University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasivamurthy recalled that Vedas and Ayurveda have reference about palliative medicine in the name of 'Shamana Chikitsa'. When this medicine is required, patients need self-confidence for which spirituality will also help and it best suits in Tirupati which has many facilities to meet the requirements.

On the occasion, Dr Vidya Viswanath of Homi Bhaba Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, Dr Radha Venkatesan of Trivandrum Iinstitute of Palliative Sciences, - Pallium India and nurse in that institute Stella Verginia were felicitated by the TTD EO with mementoes.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, FA&CAO O Balaji, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr K Sreedhar Babu, medical superintendent Dr R Ram, Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology special officer Dr Jaya Chandra Reddy, Dr Pranabandhu Dass, Dr Alok Samntha Ray, Dr Saran B Singh, Dr K Nagaraju, Dr BV Subramanian and others participated.