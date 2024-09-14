Peddireddi may lead YSRCP in combined Chittoor district

Tirupati: Speculation is building that former minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, may soon be at the forefront of the YSRCP in the erstwhile Chittoor district. Known for his influence over nearly all constituencies in the district, barring one or two, the senior leader has long been referred to as ‘Peddayana’ (the elder) by party cadres and leaders. Now, there are strong indications that he could be appointed as the president of YSRCP’s district unit.

These developments came to light following a high-level meeting held on Thursday at Tadepalli, chaired by party president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting brought together several YSRCP leaders from the Chittoor district, including those who contested in the recent general elections. It may be noted that the YSRCP could win only Punganur and Thamballapalle constituencies out of 14 in the district.

Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swamy, R K Roja, B Abhinay Reddy, C Mohith Reddy, B Madhusudan Reddy, N Rajesh, K Krupa Lakshmi, MC Vijayananda Reddy, N Venkate Gouda, KRJ Bharath, Dr Sunil Kumar, Nisar Ahmad, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, P Midhun Reddy, N Reddeppa and MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam among others attended the meeting. The current president of the Tirupati YSRCP unit N Ramkumar Reddy was also present.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly discussed the political situation and emphasised the need to strengthen the party in individual constituencies. Some leaders voiced their concerns about challenges faced in their areas.

According to sources, the party chief hinted at a possible revamp of leadership in all districts, with dynamic figures expected to take charge in the coming days.

As part of this shake-up, Ramachandra Reddy’s name has to lead the YSRCP’s activities in the combined Chittoor district. The idea of appointing senior leaders as district presidents, particularly for the erstwhile districts, is said to be gaining traction within the party. This strategy is being viewed as a way to boost party efficiency across constituencies under a unified district wing. This move is notable as the reorganisation of districts, initiated by the YSRCP government, prompted many political parties to appoint new district presidents for the newly formed districts. Now, however, the YSRCP appears to be considering a shift back to the leadership structure of the old districts, with experienced leaders like Peddireddy expected to take on key roles.

Till now, Ramkumar Reddy is leading the party in Tirupati district while Bharat is in-charge of the Chittoor district. Before that, Narayana Swamy led the party in the erstwhile Chittoor district for several years.

In parallel, internal party dynamics took a turn when Chittoor district president K R J Bharath expelled Nagari YSRCP leader K J Kumar and his wife K J Santhi citing anti-party activities. They have long been seen as part of a rival faction within the party, frequently opposing former minister Roja.