People cautioned against posting false, baseless posts on social media

Tirupati: District SP Krishnakanth Patel cautioned against false and baseless news being posted on social media including WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook and others. He made it clear that admins are responsible for any controversial, obscene and objectionable posts and they should immediately delete any such posts.

Following the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into force, the SP spoke on the does and don’ts on social media and also the responsibilities of admins in checking any objectionable false and fake news. Keeping in view coming elections, along with cyber wing experts, special teams were set up for a constant watch on the social media posts.

Suggesting people to avoid posting or forwarding fake or false messages or images, messages related to personal attack, abuse or obscene posts that would damage personal image, trying to incite violence, conflict.

SP Krishnakanth Patel said admins should follow every post in their social media and should delete anything objectionable. Admins also take action on their members if they fail to follow guidelines and warned that action under IPC section 153A will be taken up against admins if any objectionable posts or messages found on social media posts.