People enjoying fruits of freedom due to sacrifices of Mahatma: Peddireddi

Tirupati: Leaders, officials, organisations and many others paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday. Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy paid floral tributes to Gandhiji’s portrait at his camp residence here and said that the people of the country are enjoying the fruits of freedom due to the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s portrait at the Collectorate and recalled his great services to the nation through which he became Mahatma in the hearts of the people. District Revenue officer Penchala Kishore, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Industries officer Prathap Reddy, Fire officer Ramanaiah, DIPRO Balakondaiah and others were present.

At the district police office, SP P Parameswar Reddy paid tributes to the father of the nation and said that following the principles of Gandhiji, the state government has been implementing various schemes to improve villages. Additional SPs Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari and others took part.

APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao said that the staff of the department should render best services to the consumers fulfilling the true spirit of Gandhiji. Everyone should know Gandhiji’s principles and ideologies. Director VS Babu, Chief General Managers J Ramana Devi, Y Laksmi Narasaiah, P Ayub Khan, DV Chalapathi, K Guravaiah, KRS Dharmagnani and others were present.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha garlanded the statue of Mahatma at East Police station. Commissioner, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Manager Chittibabu, Revenue officer KL Varma and others paid tributes to his portrait at the Corporation office and remembered the services of Gandhiji.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, EC Member Prof Padmanabham, Dean Prof Appa Rao, Library in-charge Prof Surendra Babu and others garlanded the statue at the campus and offered tributes.

BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Akkipalli Munikrishna Yadav, T Subramanyam Reddy and others garlanded the statue of Mahatma at the East police station. Congress leaders Tamatam Venkata Narasimhulu, Govinda Rajulu and others also paid tributes to Mahatma.

Jana Sena party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal along with other leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue. Munuswamy, Laksmi, Chandana, Himavanth, Ramesh Naidu and others were also present. BRS leader Arcot Krishna Prasad, Bellamkonda Suresh, Raghava Reddy and others also offered tributes.