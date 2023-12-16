  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Perumal Wedding Mall opens in Nellore

Perumal Wedding Mall opens in Nellore
x

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami inaugurating Perumal Wedding Shopping Mall at mini bypass road at Annamayya Circle in Nellore on Friday

Highlights

Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami inaugurated Perumal Wedding Shopping Mall at mini bypass road at Annamayya Circle here on Friday.

Nellore : Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami inaugurated Perumal Wedding Shopping Mall at mini bypass road at Annamayya Circle here on Friday.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore city MLA Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, Arya Vysya Mahasabha State president Mukkala Dwarkanath, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, BJP national secretary Satya Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Shopping mall proprietors Bhaiyya Srinivasulu and Bhaiyya Venkata Ravi Kumar said that all types of wedding collections are available at affordable prices for everyone at Perumal Wedding Mall.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X