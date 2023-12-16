Perumal Wedding Mall opens in Nellore

Nellore : Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swami inaugurated Perumal Wedding Shopping Mall at mini bypass road at Annamayya Circle here on Friday.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore city MLA Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, Arya Vysya Mahasabha State president Mukkala Dwarkanath, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, BJP national secretary Satya Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Shopping mall proprietors Bhaiyya Srinivasulu and Bhaiyya Venkata Ravi Kumar said that all types of wedding collections are available at affordable prices for everyone at Perumal Wedding Mall.