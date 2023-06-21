Pilgrim city celebrates Yoga day on a grand note

Tirupati: The pilgrim city celebrates International Yoga day celebrations in a befitting manner. Several institutes and organisations celebrated the event by organising special yoga programmes. Yoga Association of Chittoor district and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati jointly held the event at Prakasam park in which Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner D Haritha took part. They underlined the importance of yoga in the changed life styles and advised that everyone should come forward to practice it for leading better and healthy lives.

TTD also conducted the celebrations at Asthana mandapam in Tirumala in which several of its employees took part.

Another programme was held at Regional Science Centre. After the yoga session, a talk on how to get started with yoga was organised for beginners. Yoga instructors Kiran Kumar and district Yoga Association founder secretary A Sreenivasulu Naidu explained the important points for beginners.

SVIMS also conducted a programme at Sri Padmavathi medical College for women. Director Dr B Vengamma and other doctors students, nursing staff and others participated actively. At Shilparamam, yoga masters Chalapathi and Naveen led the yoga programme in which more than 50 participants took part.