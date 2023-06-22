Pilgrim city embraces the spirit of International Yoga Day

Tirupati: The pilgrim city embraced the spirit of the 9th International Yoga Day by organising special programmes and events on Wednesday. The city was filled with enthusiasm as people came together to celebrate the essence of yoga.

The celebrations were aimed at creating awareness about the transformation power of yoga by inspiring the participants to incorporate it into their lives.

Yoga Association of Chittoor district and Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) jointly organised a programme at Prakasam Park in the city which was attended by Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha, S Sreenivasulu Naidu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, they felt that yoga practice provides a divine medicine for various physical and mental ailments and it paves the way for a disciplinary life. Children should be made to practice yoga right from the early age as it will enhance concentration and memory power. Yoga master Kalpalatha, Kiran Kumar and others participated.

At Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, a yoga session on the basic protocol was held by instructor V Hymavathi while JCI member Tahaseen demonstrated yoga postures for the participants. It was followed by a talk on ‘How to get started with Yoga’ for beginners by founder secretary of Yoga Association of Chittoor district S Sreenivasulu Naidu. Curator Sudipto Saha, JCI president Gunasekhar, Harshavardhan Reddy, Pavani and others attended.

SVIMS celebrated the event in which Principal Dr Saran B Singh, Dr Sarvani, Yoga Master SV Suresh, Sidda clinical research unit head Dr K Samrat and others participated. The physical education department and NSS bureau of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted separate programmes. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, Registrar Prof N Rajani, Dean Prof Sujathamma, teaching and non-teaching faculty, research scholars and students took part.

SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Registrar Prof O Md Hussain, Principals Prof Padmanabham, Tulasi Ramakrishna Reddy and others participated in the programme in which yoga master Ananda Rao led the participants in displaying various Asanas.

Commemorating the event, IISER Tirupati initiated Yoga Mahotsav programme for five days from June 16 to 21 to ensure that students experience the benefits of yoga through daily practice. Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya, former director Prof KN Ganesh and other faculty attended the programme on Wednesday while Yoga trainer Dr Saritha Balaji delivered a talk on ‘Yoga for health in young adults.’

In Sri City, event coordinator A Sanyasi Rao pointed out that ‘Yoga for Vasudhaika Kutumbam’ was the theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga, which brilliantly captures the vision for ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future.’ Satya Rao from Yoga Consciousness Trust, Eluru, K Rama Rao, Authorised Officer, Sri City SEZ, DSP Jagadish Nayak and others were present.

The event at National Sanskrit University began by offering prayers to the Patanjali Maharshi statue by Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. SV Ayurvedic College Principal Dr P Muralikrishna, Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Prof T V Raghavacharyulu, Prof C Raghavan, head of Yoga department Dr Lakshmi Narayana and others participated.

SV Medical College Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharan, Dr A S Kiriti, Dr Venkateswarlu, Y Giribabu and others took part in the programme at the college while ESI hospital held an awareness programme by AYUSH doctors. Medical superintendent Dr K Sridhar, regional officer Radhakrishna, Dr Ramesh Kumar and others were present. Amararaja Vidyalaya in Karakambadi also celebrated the event in which headmistress Glory Devapriya and others participated.