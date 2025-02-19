Pilgrim city selected for NAKSHA

Tirupati: The famous pilgrim city was selected for implementation of NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations) which envisages foolproof land records.

As a preliminary exercise, District Collector S Venkateswar held a meeting with district and Municipal Corporation officials as well as non-officials including MP, MLC and Deputy Mayors.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S Venkateswar said Tirupati was one among the 150 cities across the country selected for NAKSHA. He said guidelines were set for conducting a detailed survey for updating the land records in a foolproof manner.

The Collector felt that such a re-survey would be beneficial for the fast growing pilgrim city. In the re-survey, latest technology like drone fly, taking ORI images, Ground Truthing, Ground Validation and other methods will be used as per the Centre’s guidelines.

In an effort to ensure transparency and avoid any apprehension, prior intimation will be given to the land and property owners in the city, the Collector said exuding confidence that NAKSHA will ultimately provide a solution to the land issues pertaining to the city.

He further said in the long run, NAKSHA will help resolve any land dispute. It will also help the administration for evolving many plans for improving facilities. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy hailed the Centre for selecting Tirupati and wanted the officials to conduct the survey without giving any scope for criticism or apprehension.

Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said the drone survey will cover 30 sq km area and urged the officials and personnel at ward level including digital assistants and amenities secretaries to take utmost care in the GIS mapping and also ground truthing.

Later Collector, MP, MLC and Commissioner released NAKSHA poster.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Survey of India Superintendent Surveyor Deba Bratha Palith, Arun Kumar, Mahapaatra, tahaildar Bhagylakshmi, secretaries of ward amenities, admin and planning and VROs were present.