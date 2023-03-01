Pilgrim city to get big facelift with 12 Master Plan roads

Tirupati: The laying of the 12 Master Plan Roads (MPRs) taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is bound to change the face of the world's famous pilgrim city for the best and lay the path for the city to grow in its east and south sides that have remained dormant for long. The decision to take up the construction of the 12 master plan roads at a stretch is historic in the sense that such a massive work was never executed earlier by the Corporation.





It may be noted here that in a remarkable move, the municipal council, a year back resolved to take up the laying of 12 master plan roads to a total length of about 8230 mts (8.2 km) at a cost of Rs 30 crore, which was scheduled to be completed by March this year, keeping in view the city population including the pilgrim influx and expected traffic growth by 2040 i.e. for about 20 years.





In an effort to complete the 12 MPRs in a smooth and time-bound manner, the Municipal Corporation opted for TDR (transferable development rights) method for acquiring lands or buildings required for widening or laying a new road instead of the land acquisition process, a cumbersome way prone for court cases, delaying the works, which proved a magic wand for the Corporation.





The TDR proved successful in acquiring the required land or buildings mostly, accelerating the works. While the young leadership of the elected municipal council led by Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy providing the crucial political will saw works on all the proposed 12 MPRs taken up and going on briskly.





Particularly, deputy mayor Abhinay Reddy who took the 12 MPRs prestigiously, has been monitoring the works on a daily basis, making field visits along with officials regularly and also personally meeting the affected house owners whose properties are being acquired for the roads to ensure the acquisitions go with no obstacles or litigations, enabling the Corporation execute the road works at a fast pace. Two roads Annamayya Marg and YSR Marg linking Karakambadi Road to Srinivasam Pilgrim Complex near APSRTC central bus station were completed and thrown open to the public. While the widening of the Korlagunta road, one of the busy thoroughfares in the city was over with the demolition of the structures on both sides for widening, and laying of a 40 ft road replacing the narrow 20 ft road.





However, the widening of Gangamma temple road in the heart of the city is facing hurdles with many approaching courts against demolition of their houses but authorities are confident of completing the road soon. With regard to the remaining eight roads, the works are in full swing in five and ground work in progress in three other roads.





A visit to the roads which are in progress leaves anyone awestruck while the residents and other sections who would derive the benefit immensely with the roads coming up in one voice say that they never imagined such wide roads meander through their areas and welcomed the bold initiative.



