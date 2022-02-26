Pilgrim numbers soar at Tirumala

Tirumala: In the aftermath of TTD releasing both the payment-based Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets and the Time Slotted Sarva Darshan, the number of pilgrims who had darshan in Tirumala has been soaring.

According to temple sources, 53,740 devotees had darshan of Lord while the cash offering in the hundi also increased to Rs 3.21 crore on Thursday.

This was the highest number of devotees after nearly two years, i.e. after the Covid broke out in year 2020. The devotees' number is to increase further with the TTD releasing an additional quota of 13,000 SED tickets with effect from today (Friday) and also 5,000 SSD tickets for free darshan from February 27.

With the increase in the issuing of SED and SSD tickets for common pilgrim, the number of darshan in Tirumala temple is all set to go near 60,000, which is the daily average number of pilgrims before the pandemic broke out, two years back.

The areas surrounding the central bus stand, railway station and also the Balaji bus stand are buzzing with pilgrim movement bringing cheers to the vendors, eateries and also private transporter like taxis, autos and lodges after a two year gap.