PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a boon for traditional artisans

Tirupati: Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav hailed the Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana as a significant opportunity for artisans to enhance their traditional skills. Speaking at a programme here on Friday, he encouraged artisans to make the most of this scheme, which marks its first anniversary since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event, organised under the leadership of MSME, NAC and Skill Development organisations, was attended by prominent figures, including Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Tirupati district Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, along with other officials.

The programme was connected virtually with the Prime Minister’s address from Wardha in Maharashtra, which was broadcasted to several districts across the country. Minister Yadav expressed gratitude to the artisans present, emphasising their unique role as creators of exquisite handicrafts. “If God breathes life into humans, you artisans bring these creations to life with your extraordinary skills”, he said, recognising the invaluable contributions of artisans in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. Yadav highlighted that the Vishwakarma scheme aims to support millions of individuals dependent on traditional craftsmanship, thus empowering rural communities.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu praised the scheme, noting that it provides financial aid, including loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at a 5 per cent interest rate, helping artisans avoid high-interest debt traps. He added that the initiative provides skill training through dedicated centres, fostering financial independence among traditional workers.

In Tirupati District alone, 43,287 individuals have registered under the scheme, with 12,394 completing verification and 9,744 receiving training across 13 centres. Currently, 10 training batches are ongoing and Rs 1.61 crore has been disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, 6,998 beneficiaries have received toolkits and 852 have been approved for bank loans.

Certificates were distributed to trained candidates and financial aid worth Rs 9.34 crore was sanctioned, supporting 1,392 bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The event concluded with the distribution of loan cheques by Minister Satya Kumar and MLA Srinivasulu, marking another milestone in the scheme’s journey. Several dignitaries, including Union Bank DGM Ram Prasad, DIC GM Pratap Reddy and various district officials participated in the event.