Police detain 14 persons on suspicion

Tirupati: Chandragiri police detain 14 persons at Pakalavaripalle checkpost in the Chandragiri mandal on suspicion.

They were taken to Chandragiri police station for enquiry, which revealed that they are fishermen from Kavali of Nellore district. Police said that they were returning from Mangaluru in Karnataka in a Tempo van.

They went to Mangaluru for trawling on returning after fishing.

However the police seized the van in which the fishermen were returning and also two big knives, fishing net, dry and live fish , 29 full bottles of wine, 26 tin beers triggered rumours in Chandragiri mandal that the group of rowdies with lethal weapons moving in the villages in Chandragiri area.

Tirupati SP V Harshvardhan Raju in a statement denied that no rowdy elements moving in the villages and added that only the fishermen were detained for enquiry.

He requested not to believe any rumours and maintain calm.