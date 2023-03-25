Police officers meet held in Sri City

The meeting of police officers of a few sub-divisions of Tirupati district was held in Sri City on Friday. It was presided over by SP P Parameswara Reddy and attended by Additional SPs BH Vimala Kumari and Venkat Rao and special branch DSP Surendra Reddy. The SP reviewed the crime, general law & order conditions and security and vigilance in the region. He instructed all police officials to give top priority to security and safety in industrial areas. He directed the police officials of all the stations in the district to clear the long-pending cases at the earliest. He wanted the officials to ensure timely compliance with court orders and service of notices on accused of various cases. DSPs of Sri City and Gudur and other police officers attended the meeting.



