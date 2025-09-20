Political loyalty pays off in key temple appointments

Tirupati: Thewait is finally over. The State government has appointed new chairmen for two key temples in the erstwhile Chittoor district, ending speculation that dragged on for nearly one and a half years. The coveted posts have gone to leaders from the ruling NDA alliance, rewarding loyalty and political steadfastness.

The prestigious Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman post has been allotted to the Jana Sena quota, with party leader Kotte Sai Prasad taking charge. For Kanipakam Devasthanam, the government appointed V Surendra Babu alias Mani Naidu of the TDP, who had previously held the post for about seven months before resigning in 2019 following a change of government.

The Srikalahasti chair remained vacant since March 2024, after the tenure of Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu ended. With an annual budget of nearly Rs 120 crore, the temple was run solely under its Executive Officer during the interim.

Kanipakam faced a similar situation since June 2024, when its trust board resigned following the new government’s formation.

The delay in appointments hampered routine administration and festival preparations, forcing temporary decisions by temple officials.

The selections came after months of intense tussle within NDA allies.

In Srikalahasti, it was widely expected that Rangineni Chenchaiah Naidu, a close associate of TDP MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, would secure the post. However, the government’s choice of Sai Prasad surprised TDP cadres and even the MLA himself.

Even BJP state vice president Kola Anand, who had served as chairman nearly two decades ago, reportedly lobbied hard for a comeback.

Sources said he continued efforts to tilt the decision in his favour, even after the government’s announcement.

For Jana Sena, the nomination is seen as a recognition of Kotte Sai Prasad’s steadfast service. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan backed him strongly, recalling his commitment during party struggles in 2023.