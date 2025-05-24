Live
Political parties told to appoint booth-level agents
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Tirupati constituency electoral officer Narapureddy Mourya sought the recognised political parties to appoint their booth level agents for approval.
Following the orders of AP Chief Electoral Officer, Mourya on Friday held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties on the revision of voter list. She said, the booth level officers (BLOs) were completed the verification of the voter list in their respective localities and if any updates required for the voter list it will be taken up on the request.
The BLOs provided Form-8 for the voter who shifted their residence and also correction of entries including misspelled names, wrong age and incorrect address.
She sought the cooperation of the political parties for the preparation of the voter list for Tirupati assembly constituency in a transparent manner. Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, recognised political parties’ representatives and others were present.