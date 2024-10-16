  • Menu
Pournami Garuda Seva tomorrow

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva will be observed at Tirumala on October 17.

Sri Malayappa Swamy will take a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam along the four Mada streets between 7 pm and 9 pm.

