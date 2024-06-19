Pravin Kumar likely to be appointed TTD Tirumala JEO

Tirupati: Tirupati District Collector Pravin Kumarmay be appointed as the Joint Executive Officer of TTD in Tirumala. He assumed charge as District Collector and District Election Officer on April 4, 2024 during the election period following the sudden transfer of then Collector Dr G Lakshmisha by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Pravin Kumar conducted the elections peacefully except for some law and order problems due to the laxity of the police department. As he was appointed by the ECI to oversee the election process, it was expected that his transfer became imminent as the senior Civil Servant of 2006 batch has already worked as District Collector in three districts with Tirupati posting being his fourth.

Now, after the change of government, the NDA government in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been reportedly exercising a major reshuffle of civil servants in the State. Naidu has already started the revamp by appointing a senior IAS officer J Syamala Rao as TTD EO.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy’s term in TTD will come to an end on June 30 as he will retire after attaining superannuation on that day.

It is being speculated that the government which has sent him on leave till June 17, was in no mood to continue him anymore at Tirumala and may take a key decision any time. In this backdrop, District Collector Pravin Kumar’s name is doing rounds for the next JEO in Tirumala which is said to be a key post. The orders in this regard may be issued after the reshuffling exercise of civil servants is completed within a day or two.