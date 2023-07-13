"Prayed hill god to bless the country to emerge as a powerful nation"- Nitin Gadkari

Tirumala: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bless India to become a powerful nation bestowed with prosperity.

After having darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala temple during the early hours on Thursday, speaking to media persons outside the Tirumala temple he said he was blessed to have the Darshan of the Lord along with his family.

"I prayed Bhagawan Sri Venkateswar to give me more strength to serve the people of my country. With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara the country will soon emerge into a biggest powerful nation", he asserted.

Earlier he was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy for darshan of Sri Venkateswara.

After darshan he was offered Vedasirvachanam by vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later the Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.