  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Prayers offered to goddess Gangamma

Prayers offered to goddess Gangamma
x
Highlights

Rayalaseema Rangasthali members, led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, donned mythological characters like Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and freedom fighters and offered prayers to Goddess Thataiah Gunta Gangamma in Tirupati on the occasion of third Tuesday, after the conclusion of week-long Gangamma Jatara

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rangasthali members, led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, donned mythological characters like Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and freedom fighters and offered prayers to Goddess Thataiah Gunta Gangamma in Tirupati on the occasion of third Tuesday, after the conclusion of week-long Gangamma Jatara. The prayers will conclude on fifth Tuesday.

Women in the city and from surrounding areas offered prayers to the Goddess on this special day.

Temple EO Mamatha met the artistes of Rangasthali and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition. She said these artists have been protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and RR members were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X