Prayers offered to goddess Gangamma

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rangasthali members, led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, donned mythological characters like Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and freedom fighters and offered prayers to Goddess Thataiah Gunta Gangamma in Tirupati on the occasion of third Tuesday, after the conclusion of week-long Gangamma Jatara. The prayers will conclude on fifth Tuesday.

Women in the city and from surrounding areas offered prayers to the Goddess on this special day.

Temple EO Mamatha met the artistes of Rangasthali and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition. She said these artists have been protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and RR members were present.