Live
- IIT-K, AVPL International join hands to develop farmer-friendly drones
- Assam to provide monthly scholarship to girl students
- Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee announces ‘short hiatus’ from political activities
- Telangana TET-2024 results declared
- Weapons, ammunition caches seized in Afghanistan
- Vadodara couple duped of Rs 15 lakh in fake visa letter scam
- Real estate and construction stocks jump after announcement of 3 core houses under PMAY
- Logistics tech provider Pidge joins govt-run ONDC Network
- T20 World Cup: USA's Netravalkar recalls U-15 days with 'close friend' SKY
- Modi 3.0: Top industry chambers gear up for next phase of developmental journey
Just In
Prayers offered to goddess Gangamma
Rayalaseema Rangasthali members, led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, donned mythological characters like Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and freedom fighters and offered prayers to Goddess Thataiah Gunta Gangamma in Tirupati on the occasion of third Tuesday, after the conclusion of week-long Gangamma Jatara
Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rangasthali members, led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy, donned mythological characters like Pancha Pandavulu, Sri Krishna and freedom fighters and offered prayers to Goddess Thataiah Gunta Gangamma in Tirupati on the occasion of third Tuesday, after the conclusion of week-long Gangamma Jatara. The prayers will conclude on fifth Tuesday.
Women in the city and from surrounding areas offered prayers to the Goddess on this special day.
Temple EO Mamatha met the artistes of Rangasthali and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition. She said these artists have been protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and RR members were present.